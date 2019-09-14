İki İran yapımı film 21'inci yüzyılın en iyi 100 filmi listesinde

İngiltere’nin önde gelen yayın kuruluşlarından The Guardian, 21. yüzyılın en iyi 100 filmini sıraladığı yeni bir liste yayınladı.

Listenin ilk sırasında Paul Thomas Anderson’ın modern başyapıtı There Will Be Blood yer aldı. Onu sırasıyla 12 Years a Slave, Boyhood, Under the Skin ve In the Mood for Love izledi.

Oscar ödüllü İranlı yönetmen Asgar Ferhadi tarafından yapılan "Bir Ayrılık" ile dünyaca ünlü yönetmen Abbas Kiyarüstemi'nin "On" adlı eseri listede 36 ve 76'ncı sırada yer aldı.

The Guardian’a Göre 21. Yüzyılın En İyi 100 Filmi;



1. There Will Be Blood (2007)

2. 12 Years a Slave (2013)

3. Boyhood (2014)

4. Under the Skin (2013)

5. In the Mood for Love (2000)

6. Caché (2005)

7. Synecdoche, New York (2008)

8. Moonlight (2016)

9. Zama (2017)

10. Team America: World Police (2004)

11. Mulholland Dr. (2001)

12. Son of Saul (2015)

13. Far From Heaven (2002)

14. White Material (2009)

15. Shoplifters (2018)

16. The Act of Killing (2012)

17. The Great Beauty (2013)

18. A Serious Man (2009)

19. Lincoln (2012)

20. Roma (2018)

21. The White Ribbon (2009)

22. Spirited Away (2001)

23. Borat (2006)

24. Ida (2013)

25. Get Out (2017)

26. A One and a Two – Yi Yi (2000)

27. The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)

28. The Tree of Life (2011)

29. Nebraska (2013)

30. Leviathan (2014)

31. Anomalisa (2015)

32. Gravity (2013)

33. The Royal Tenenbaums (2001)

34. The Child – L’Enfant (2002)

35. 45 Years (2015)

36. Bir Ayrılık (2011)

37. Dogville (2003)

38. Bir Zamanlar Anadolu’da (2011)

39. Meek’s Cutoff (2010)

40. Unrelated (2007)

41. The Handmaiden (2016)

42. 4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days (2007)

43. The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)

44. Toni Erdmann (2016)

45. 13th (2016)

46. Volver (2006)

47. Margaret (2011)

48. The House of Mirth (2000)

49. 24 Hour Party People (2002)

50. Before Sunset (2004)

51. Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)

52. Amores Perros (2000)

53. Fire at Sea (2016)

54. The Social Network (2010)

55. Russian Ark (2002)

56. Behind the Candelabra (2013)

57. Leave No Trace (2018)

58. Wuthering Heights (2011)

59. Gangs of Wasseypur (2012)

60. Ted (2012)

61. The Souvenir (2019)

62. Waiting for Happiness (2002)

63. We Need to Talk about Kevin (2011)

64. The Incredibles (2004)

65. Happy as Lazzaro (2018)

66. Brokeback Mountain (2005)

67. Dogtooth (2009)

68. Mr Turner (2014)

69. Paddington 2 (2017)

70. Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004)

71. Capernaum (2018)

72. Waltz With Bashir (2008)

73. Love & Friendship (2016)

74. Un prophète (2009)

75. Philomena (20139

76. On (2002)

77. Lost in Translation (2003)

78. Ocean’s Eleven (2001)

79. Persepolis (2007)

80. Requiem for a Dream (2000)

81. Fish Tank (2009)

82. Stories We Tell (2012)

83. The Son’s Room (2001)

84. Tropical Malady (2005)

85. Burning (2018)

86. No Country for Old Men (2007)

87. The Wind that Shakes the Barley (2006)

88. Gomorrah (2008)

89. The Selfish Giant (2013)

90. Eden (2012)

91. Etre et Avoir (2002)

92. The Hurt Locker (2008)

93. You, the Living (2007)

94. Gladiator (2000)

95. Call Me By Your Name (2017)

96. Private Life (2018)

97. Fahrenheit 9/11 (2004)

98. The Dark Knight (2008)

99. Bright Star (2009)

100. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019)